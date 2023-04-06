Bradda Head Lithium (LON:BHL) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Bradda Head Lithium Limited (LON:BHL – Get Rating) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.90 ($0.06). 742,021 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,227,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.85 ($0.06).

Bradda Head Lithium Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £19.14 million and a PE ratio of -245.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.45.

About Bradda Head Lithium

Bradda Head Lithium Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of lithium mining projects in the United States. It holds 100% interests in Basin East located in central western Arizona, which covers an area of approximately 3.78 square kilometers (km2); Basin West consists of 65 placer mining and 72 lode claims that cover an area of approximately 6.02 km2 situated in central western Arizona; and Wikieup project comprises 120 federal placer mining claims and 225 lode claims, which covers an area of approximately 27.87 km2 located in the Mohave County, Arizona.

