BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF) Shares Down 1.5%

BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.10 and last traded at C$5.10. Approximately 1,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 910 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.18.
BICO Group AB (publ) Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.16.
BICO Group AB (publ) Company Profile
BICO Group AB is a bioconvergence company, which engages in the provision of technologies, products, and services to create, understand, and master biology. It operates through the Laboratory Solutions and Bioautomation segments. The Laboratory Solutions segment consists of the bioprinting and biosciences business.
