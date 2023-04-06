Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,028 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth $30,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 189.2% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 346.9% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $61,639.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,815 shares in the company, valued at $960,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,084 shares of company stock worth $2,405,942 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $197.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $235.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Argus dropped their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

