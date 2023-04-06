Ascend Wellness (OTCMKTS:AWWH) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWWH – Get Rating) was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 67,149 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 459% from the average daily volume of 12,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Ascend Wellness Stock Down 3.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55.

About Ascend Wellness

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. The company's cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of May 26, 2021, it operated 17 retail locations.

