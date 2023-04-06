Artemis Resources (LON:ARV) Shares Up 7.1%

Artemis Resources Limited (LON:ARV – Get Rating) traded up 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01). 2,024,336 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 983,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.70 ($0.01).

Artemis Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.61. The stock has a market cap of £11.70 million, a P/E ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Artemis Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Artemis Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Carlow Castle Gold-Copper-Cobalt project located in the West Pilbara region of Western Australia; and the Paterson Central Gold-Copper project covering an area of approximately 605 square kilometers located in the Yaneena Basin of the Paterson Province, Western Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.