Andretti Acquisition (NYSE:WNNR) Shares Up 0.3%

Andretti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WNNR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.51 and last traded at $10.51. 248 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 119,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

Andretti Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29.

Institutional Trading of Andretti Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Andretti Acquisition by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,408,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,547,000 after buying an additional 583,900 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Andretti Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Andretti Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,722,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Andretti Acquisition by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Andretti Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,379,000. 55.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Andretti Acquisition

Andretti Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the automotive industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

