Analysts Issue Forecasts for Eyenovia, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eyenovia in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.93) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.97). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eyenovia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.90) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Eyenovia’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

NASDAQ:EYEN opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2.31. Eyenovia has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.70.

In related news, Director Tsontcho Ianchulev sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 561,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,238.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYEN. State Street Corp increased its stake in Eyenovia by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eyenovia by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Eyenovia by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eyenovia in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eyenovia in the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

