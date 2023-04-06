Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,270 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.9% of Bray Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,693 shares of company stock worth $7,634,308. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.7 %

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.82.

Amazon.com stock opened at $101.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.22, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $162.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

