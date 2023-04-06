Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Goodman Advisory Group LLC

Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.4% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,693 shares of company stock worth $7,634,308. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $101.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of -377.22, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $162.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.82.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

