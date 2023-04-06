Alpha Star Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALSA) Trading Down 0%

Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 406 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 19,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

Alpha Star Acquisition Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Star Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $989,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $990,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,678,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Star Acquisition Company Profile

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

