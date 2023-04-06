Advisor Resource Council Purchases 902 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,340 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.7% of Advisor Resource Council’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $32,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.82.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 77,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,634,308 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $101.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $162.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.31 and its 200-day moving average is $98.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.22, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.