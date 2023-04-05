Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.78

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.78 and traded as high as $2.80. Yield10 Bioscience shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 7,880 shares changing hands.

Yield10 Bioscience Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.78.

Institutional Trading of Yield10 Bioscience

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in Yield10 Bioscience by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 258,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc is an agricultural bioscience company, which engages in the development of oilseed Camelina sativa as a platform crop for large scale production of low carbon sustainable seed products. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams, and Oliver P. Peoples in 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

