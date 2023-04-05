Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.93

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.93 and traded as high as $35.60. Yankuang Energy Group shares last traded at $35.60, with a volume of 2,820 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Yankuang Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get Yankuang Energy Group alerts:

Yankuang Energy Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.93.

About Yankuang Energy Group

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal worldwide. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, as well as electricity and related heat supply services; explores for potash mineral; manufactures, installs, repairs, and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and electrical equipment; and sells construction materials and petroleum products.

See Also

