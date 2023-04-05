Xponance Inc. Acquires 2,631 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,175,000 after purchasing an additional 250,587 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after acquiring an additional 304,996 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,179,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,791,000 after acquiring an additional 516,074 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 32.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,970,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,302,000 after acquiring an additional 723,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,937,000 after acquiring an additional 398,033 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J stock opened at $113.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.78 and a 52 week high of $150.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.27.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $839,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,954 shares in the company, valued at $79,090,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $839,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,090,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,498 shares of company stock worth $2,849,564 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.80.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Further Reading

