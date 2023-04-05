Wajax (TSE:WJX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.92

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$20.92 and traded as high as C$24.27. Wajax shares last traded at C$24.09, with a volume of 24,626 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wajax from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Wajax from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of C$517.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Wajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Wajax’s payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

