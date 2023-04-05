VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.89

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.89 and traded as high as $18.19. VEON shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 66,791 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VEON in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in VEON by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 31,678 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in VEON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in VEON by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 31,706 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in VEON in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VEON in the second quarter worth $45,000. 16.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

