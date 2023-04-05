VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.89

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.89 and traded as high as $18.19. VEON shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 66,791 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VEON in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
VEON Trading Up 0.4 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89.
VEON Company Profile
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
