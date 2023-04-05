VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.02

VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.02 and traded as high as $23.57. VanEck Green Bond ETF shares last traded at $23.53, with a volume of 24,042 shares.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in VanEck Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Company Profile

