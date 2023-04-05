United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,005.31

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,005.31 ($12.49) and traded as high as GBX 1,061.31 ($13.18). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 1,035.50 ($12.86), with a volume of 2,051,148 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,025 ($12.73) to GBX 1,100 ($13.66) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Utilities Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,112 ($13.81).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.63. The company has a market capitalization of £7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,380.67, a P/E/G ratio of 138.87 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,047.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,005.31.

In related news, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,054 ($13.09), for a total value of £368,900 ($458,147.04). Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

