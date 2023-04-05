The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG opened at $37.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.05. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $39.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 52.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,082,339.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,433.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,779 shares of company stock worth $3,250,936. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

