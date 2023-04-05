The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 934 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $322.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $346.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GS. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $463.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $394.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

