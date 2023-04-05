Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.71. Taseko Mines shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 907,754 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGB has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.90 to C$3.30 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $484.17 million, a P/E ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Institutional Trading of Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $74.12 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,334,070 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,743 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,545 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Taseko Mines by 14.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Taseko Mines by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,761 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. 19.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in the Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

