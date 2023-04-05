Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.52

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $55.52 and traded as high as $65.35. Swisscom shares last traded at $65.35, with a volume of 6,374 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Swisscom from CHF 475 to CHF 500 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Swisscom from CHF 674 to CHF 702 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Swisscom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Swisscom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $601.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.52. The stock has a market cap of $338.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.22.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

