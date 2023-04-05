Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $46.71

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$46.71 and traded as high as C$52.31. Stella-Jones shares last traded at C$51.80, with a volume of 77,720 shares.

SJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Stella-Jones from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.16, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$49.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$46.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

