Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.57

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.57 and traded as high as $11.90. Spok shares last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 493,989 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPOK shares. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Spok in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spok in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Spok Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $237 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.27.

Spok Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Spok

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.68%.

In related news, Director Todd J. Stein acquired 9,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $92,130.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 844,735 shares in the company, valued at $8,134,798.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Todd J. Stein acquired 9,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $92,130.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 844,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,134,798.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. Stein bought 7,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $76,269.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 829,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,162,476.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 32,856 shares of company stock worth $327,432 in the last three months. 8.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spok

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Spok by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,291,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after purchasing an additional 159,892 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spok by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 756,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spok by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 521,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 92,824 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Spok by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 479,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 14,940 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Spok by 364.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 327,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call center operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

Featured Articles

