Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11,193.26

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of £111.93 ($139.01) and traded as high as £118.10 ($146.67). Spirax-Sarco Engineering shares last traded at £117.45 ($145.86), with a volume of 126,149 shares.

SPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a £124 ($154.00) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, February 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of £120.68 ($149.87).

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,901.99, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.71, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of £116.65 and a 200 day moving average of £111.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a GBX 109.50 ($1.36) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $42.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s payout ratio is currently 5,049.83%.

In other news, insider Nicholas John Anderson sold 7,432 shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of £111.58 ($138.57), for a total value of £829,262.56 ($1,029,883.95). In other news, insider Nimesh Patel sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of £110.70 ($137.48), for a total transaction of £200,588.40 ($249,116.24). Also, insider Nicholas John Anderson sold 7,432 shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of £111.58 ($138.57), for a total transaction of £829,262.56 ($1,029,883.95). Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

