Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.57

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.57 and traded as high as $0.77. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 819,362 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SPPI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.44.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 9.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $141.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 69,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $37,470.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,008,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,331.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 69,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $37,470.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,008,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,331.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 37,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $28,496.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,839,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,522.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,412 shares of company stock worth $116,980. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPPI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 16,460 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50,376 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.