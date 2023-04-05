Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.69

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.69 and traded as high as $1.77. Sharp shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 15,200 shares.

Sharp Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices and Advance Display Systems. The Smart Homes segment includes mobile phones, tablets, electronic dictionaries, calculators, facsimiles, telephones, and network control unit.

