Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $130,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,228,254,000 after acquiring an additional 625,052 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 876,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,680,000 after acquiring an additional 532,093 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,046,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,953,000 after acquiring an additional 451,191 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,577,000 after acquiring an additional 416,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $473,810.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,549.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $473,810.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,549.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $258,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,019.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,504 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,547 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Price Performance

Shares of SRE stock opened at $150.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $136.54 and a 1-year high of $176.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.65.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.45.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Further Reading

