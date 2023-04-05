Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $170.76

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $170.76 and traded as high as $184.75. Rémy Cointreau shares last traded at $184.75, with a volume of 20 shares.

Rémy Cointreau Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.76.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

