Prudential (LON:PRU) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,087.88

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Rating)'s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,087.88 ($13.51) and traded as high as GBX 1,136 ($14.11). Prudential shares last traded at GBX 1,110.50 ($13.79), with a volume of 3,544,253 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,585 ($19.68) to GBX 1,518 ($18.85) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.73) to GBX 1,850 ($22.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,450 ($18.01) price target on Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,544 ($19.18) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,490 ($18.50) price target on Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,625.33 ($20.19).

Prudential Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,219.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,087.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,966.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Prudential Increases Dividend

About Prudential

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.06. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,714.29%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

