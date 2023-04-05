PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PPG. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. Vertical Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of PPG Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.95.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $138.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $140.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,165,000 after purchasing an additional 46,468 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 2,931.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 247,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,081,000 after acquiring an additional 239,039 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 136,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,206,000 after acquiring an additional 14,925 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Featured Articles

