Petro Matad (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Shares of Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.08. Petro Matad shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 11,300 shares traded.

Petro Matad Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05.

Petro Matad Company Profile

Petro Matad Ltd. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil exploration. Its operations include blocks IV and V, and block XX. The company was founded on August 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

