Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,884,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 271,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 66,323 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 219,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000.

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.28. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

