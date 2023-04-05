Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 526 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 431.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
IEI stock opened at $118.42 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.26 and a 1 year high of $121.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.09 and a 200 day moving average of $115.43.
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
