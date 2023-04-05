Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,697 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,356,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,946 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,964,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,668 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 585.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 12,790.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,959,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,332,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.42.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.75. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $55.99. The firm has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 46.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Featured Articles

