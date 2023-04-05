Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.02

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.02 and traded as high as $34.67. Pampa Energía shares last traded at $33.30, with a volume of 79,000 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PAM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pampa Energía from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pampa Energía in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Pampa Energía Trading Down 3.8 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.16 and its 200 day moving average is $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.13.
About Pampa Energía
Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.
