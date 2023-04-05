Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.02

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.02 and traded as high as $34.67. Pampa Energía shares last traded at $33.30, with a volume of 79,000 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pampa Energía from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pampa Energía in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Pampa Energía Trading Down 3.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.16 and its 200 day moving average is $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pampa Energía

About Pampa Energía

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAM. PointState Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 10.2% in the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 488,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after acquiring an additional 45,436 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pampa Energía by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 254,193 shares during the period. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. raised its stake in Pampa Energía by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 270,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,650,000 after buying an additional 58,250 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,606,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 420,600.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 210,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 210,300 shares during the period. 12.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

