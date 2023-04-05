Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Maxim Group

Maxim Group cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ONCT. HC Wainwright cut Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Oncternal Therapeutics from $4.00 to $1.30 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut Oncternal Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oncternal Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.77.

ONCT opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.57. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONCT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,325,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 192,189 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 44.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 167,268 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 1,373.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 155,014 shares in the last quarter. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

