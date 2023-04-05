Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $548.56

Shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $548.56 and traded as high as $624.54. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. shares last traded at $615.09, with a volume of 1,206 shares trading hands.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $591.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $548.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $27.43 EPS for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $25.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 106.35 EPS for the current year.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

