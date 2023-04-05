Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL) Trading Down 2.4%

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Rating) shares were down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 1.36 and last traded at 1.41. Approximately 72,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,263,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.44.

Magic Empire Global Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of 2.36.

Get Magic Empire Global alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magic Empire Global

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Empire Global in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Magic Empire Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Empire Global during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Magic Empire Global in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Empire Global

Magic Empire Global Limited provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services to corporations in Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Empire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Empire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.