Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.04

Shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.04 and traded as high as $6.25. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 404,104 shares trading hands.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.04.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 49,042 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 671,198 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 32.9% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 10,095 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,590 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

