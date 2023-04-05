Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.04

Shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.04 and traded as high as $6.25. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 404,104 shares trading hands.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Trading Down 1.6 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.04.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%.
About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
