Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.53

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.53 and traded as high as $14.71. Lakeland Industries shares last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 10,332 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lakeland Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Lakeland Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $104.31 million, a PE ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.53.

Lakeland Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Industries

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Lakeland Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAKE. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 37.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 28.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. It operates through the Domestic and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire-retardant rated rainwear, and fire-retardant protective clothing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.