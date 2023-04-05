JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Reduced by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,393 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,378.2% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,100,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064,396 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $433,667,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,071,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,433,000 after buying an additional 3,531,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,480,408,000 after buying an additional 2,918,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $128.42 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $144.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

