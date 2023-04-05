IGM Biosciences, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($1.36) Per Share (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report issued on Saturday, April 1st. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll anticipates that the company will earn ($1.36) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IGM Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($6.04) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for IGM Biosciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IGMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on IGM Biosciences from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average is $20.26. IGM Biosciences has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of -0.21.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.50) earnings per share.

In related news, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 1,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $33,114.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,217.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 55.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 27.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 5.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 15.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 3.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

