Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.92

Shares of Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.92 and traded as high as $19.14. Hooker Furnishings shares last traded at $18.77, with a volume of 45,233 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hooker Furnishings in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Hooker Furnishings alerts:

Hooker Furnishings Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.92. The company has a market cap of $212.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Hooker Furnishings Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hooker Furnishings by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 884,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 514.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 64,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

About Hooker Furnishings

(Get Rating)

Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through the following segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, Domestic Upholstery, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furnishings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furnishings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.