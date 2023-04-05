Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.92

Shares of Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.92 and traded as high as $19.14. Hooker Furnishings shares last traded at $18.77, with a volume of 45,233 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hooker Furnishings in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Hooker Furnishings Trading Down 1.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.92. The company has a market cap of $212.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.92.
Hooker Furnishings Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hooker Furnishings by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 884,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 514.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 64,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.
About Hooker Furnishings
Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through the following segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, Domestic Upholstery, and Other.
