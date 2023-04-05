Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.36

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.36 and traded as high as $24.62. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF shares last traded at $24.39, with a volume of 17,235 shares changing hands.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,042 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.70% of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Company Profile

