Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.52

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.52 and traded as high as $28.15. Global Indemnity Group shares last traded at $28.15, with a volume of 7,694 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GBLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Global Indemnity Group from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Indemnity Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.52. The firm has a market cap of $383.97 million, a PE ratio of -234.58 and a beta of 0.34.

Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $155.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Indemnity Group, LLC will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -833.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 919,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,437,000 after purchasing an additional 13,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Farm, Ranch, and Stable, Reinsurance Operations, and Exited Lines. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

