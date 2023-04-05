Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $59.45

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $59.45 and traded as high as $67.93. Freshpet shares last traded at $67.07, with a volume of 606,523 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Freshpet from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -51.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.45.

Institutional Trading of Freshpet

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.34 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Freshpet by 2.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 42,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Freshpet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Freshpet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

About Freshpet

(Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.