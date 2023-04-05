Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.64

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.64 and traded as high as $17.95. Fanuc shares last traded at $17.77, with a volume of 163,145 shares changing hands.

Fanuc Stock Down 1.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.64. The firm has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Fanuc alerts:

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Fanuc had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Fanuc Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Fanuc

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.