Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $49.66

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$49.66 and traded as high as C$53.66. Exchange Income shares last traded at C$52.91, with a volume of 51,246 shares changing hands.

EIF has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Exchange Income from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$63.11.

The company has a market cap of C$2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$52.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$49.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 95.45%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

