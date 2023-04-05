Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,454.47

Shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,454.47 ($18.06) and traded as high as GBX 1,460 ($18.13). Euromoney Institutional Investor shares last traded at GBX 1,460 ($18.13), with a volume of 4,978,005 shares changing hands.
Euromoney Institutional Investor Trading Up 0.1 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,460 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,454.47. The firm has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14,600.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.
About Euromoney Institutional Investor
Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fast Markets, Financial & Professional Services, and Asset Management. The Fast Market segment provides commodity price benchmarks and analysis to its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, forest products, and agriculture industries.
